U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons is the biggest such threat since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine won the Nobel Peace Prize. CONFLICT

* Biden, commenting on Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons, said the United States was "trying to figure out" the Russian leader's off-ramp. * Putin turned 70 amid fawning congratulations from subordinates and a plea from Orthodox Patriarch Kirill for all to pray for the health of the longest-serving paramount leader of Russia since Josef Stalin.

* Ukrainian rescuers have found 11 bodies and rescued 21 people from the rubble of buildings destroyed in missile attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the southern region of the same name, the State Emergency Service said. * A Ukrainian missile hit a bus in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, killing four and wounding three civilians, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

* A Russian-backed official in Ukraine publicly criticised President Vladimir Putin's "generals and ministers" for failing to understand the problems on the front lines. * In remarks to an Australian think tank, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested he supported preventive strikes to preclude Russian use of nuclear weapons. Russia denounced those comments and said they confirmed the need for what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Kyiv said Zelenskiy was referring to sanctions, not military strikes.

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE * Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Putin, who was celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

ENERGY AND ECONOMY * Ukrainian parliament approved Andriy Pyshnyi, a banker who has helped advise the government on implementing sanctions against Russia, as the head of Ukraine's central bank.

* Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said. * International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said the U.N. nuclear watchdog considered the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be a Ukrainian facility. A four-member team of IAEA experts was due to arrive at the plant on Friday to replace the agency's team of two specialists, Interfax reported, citing Russian-installed authorities.

* A crime scene investigation of the damages on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has strengthened suspicions of "gross sabotage", Swedish security police said. Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns, according to sources and data. * Putin said he expected sanctions pressure on the Russian economy to intensify, in televised remarks from a meeting with government officials.

QUOTES Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the annexed Kherson region: "Many say: if they were a defence minister who had allowed such a state of affairs, they could, as officers, have shot themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)