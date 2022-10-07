Left Menu

Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium stampede at Friday prayers

Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers mourned 131 people killed in a soccer stampede six days ago, amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace.

Reuters | Malang | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:25 IST
Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium stampede at Friday prayers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers mourned 131 people killed in a soccer stampede six days ago, amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace. Most of those killed after the match in the town of Malang, in East Java province, died of asphyxiation, caught in a panicked crush as they tried to flee after police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse a rowdy crowd.

At Al Fatih Mosque near Malang an Islamic preacher led a tearful recital of tahlilan, or special prayers for the dead. "Many of the supporters demand the case be immediately resolved so the souls of those who died can rest in peace," said 53-year-old soccer fan Widodo after joining the prayer.

Widodo, who like many Indonesians uses one name, had been at Saturday's match but left early fearing things could turn bad. Police have named six suspects in an investigation into the stampede, including match organisers and three officers who were present.

The deadly incident has fuelled accusations of heavy-handed policing in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian nation, with the use of tear gas inside the stadium - prohibited by world soccer body FIFA - widely criticised. Messages and posters have been plastered on the stadium's doors and walls, some demanding an end to "police brutality", and Amnesty International Indonesia said on Friday that the tragedy "shows what can happen when excessive use of force by security forces is allowed to go on with impunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022