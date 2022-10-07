Prosecutors arrest man suspected of selling computer chips to Russia
Dutch prosecutors on Friday said they had arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of selling computer chips that could be used in weapons to Russia, in violation of national sanctions law.
Prosecutors said in a statement they had arrested the suspect in the east of the country and seized evidence including his inventory and administration.
