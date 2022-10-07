Left Menu

India objects to U.S. diplomat's visit to Pakistan side of Kashmir

India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own. "Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the U.S. side," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:53 IST
Official Spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own.

"Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the U.S. side," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing.

