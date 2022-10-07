India objects to U.S. diplomat's visit to Pakistan side of Kashmir
India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own. "Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the U.S. side," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing. Das Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
India
India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own.
"Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the U.S. side," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing.
