Worker loses Rs 5 lakh in online games, ends life
A hosiery worker allegedly died by suicide after losing Rs 5 lakh in online games, police here said on Friday. The 35-year-old man took the extreme step on Thursday, the police said. Locals found Krishnamurthys body hanging from a tree near his house, they said.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:59 IST
