Britain says will only sign a deal with India that meets UK's interests

Britain will only sign a trade agreement with India when it has a deal that "meets the UK's interests", a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"We remain clear that we won't sacrifice quality for speed and will only sign when we have a deal that meets the UK's interests," the spokesperson said in response to India's comments that the deal closing depended on negotiations.

