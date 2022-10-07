Left Menu

Britain says will only sign a deal with India that meets UK's interests

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:04 IST
Britain says will only sign a deal with India that meets UK's interests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain will only sign a trade agreement with India when it has a deal that "meets the UK's interests", a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"We remain clear that we won't sacrifice quality for speed and will only sign when we have a deal that meets the UK's interests," the spokesperson said in response to India's comments that the deal closing depended on negotiations.

