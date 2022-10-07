Left Menu

It's in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA on abstaining Xinjiang vote

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:13 IST
  • India

India on Friday said its decision to abstain from the voting on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Commission was in line with the practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

India abstained on a resolution at the UNHRC calling for a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

