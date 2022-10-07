One killed, four injured in Erbil after vehicle explodes - INA
Reuters | Erbil | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
One person was killed and four were injured when a vehicle exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil, the state news agency INA reported on Friday citing a statement by Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service.
The agency also cited the governor of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, as saying the cause of the explosion was not yet known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq's SOMO takes legal action against shippers of contaminated fuel oil
Mosul sculptor 'recreates what was demolished' on murals depicting Iraq history
Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq
Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq
Iran's Guard fires on militant groups based in northern Iraq