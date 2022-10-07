One killed, four injured in Erbil after vehicle explodes - INA

One person was killed and four were injured when a vehicle exploded in Iraq's northern city of Erbil, the state news agency INA reported on Friday citing a statement by Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service.

The agency also cited the governor of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, as saying the cause of the explosion was not yet known.

