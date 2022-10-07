Left Menu

U.S. sanctions Malaysian group for alleged wildlife trafficking

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:14 IST
The United States on Friday said it has imposed sanctions against a Malaysian group, accusing it of engaging in "the cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching."

The Treasury Department said in a statement it had designated Malaysian national Teo Boon Ching, the Teo Boon Ching Wildlife Trafficking Transnational Criminal Organization, and Malaysian company Sunrise Greenland. Teo Boon Ching specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory and pangolins from Africa. It uses routes through Malaysia and Laos to reach customers in Vietnam and China, the Treasury Department statement said.

