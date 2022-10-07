Left Menu

BIS signs MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, India

The two organizations will collaborate to promote and harmonise the implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:31 IST
The organizations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness of laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianStandards)
  • Country:
  • India

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, India.

The MoU was signed on 29 September 2022. Following this, a seminar on "Emerging Global Trends in Laboratories for AatmaNirbhar Bharat" is being jointly organized by the two organizations on 3rd Nov 2022 in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and Ms Hanane Taidi, Director General, TIC Council. The MoU was signed by Shri Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General Laboratories, BIS and Shri Shashi Bhushan Jogani, Chairman, TIC.

Both the organisation looks forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council (Testing, Inspection, Certification Council) is a global trade association representing the independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry (TIC).

(With Inputs from PIB)

