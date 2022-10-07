EC asks team Thackeray to respond as Shinde camp claims Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday to the claim made by rival Eknath Shinde camp on the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol in view of the upcoming assembly bypoll in the state.
The Commission's directive to the Thackeray faction came on Friday, when the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.
In a letter to Thackeray, the Commission asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2:00 pm on October 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform Mujra in Delhi...": Uddhav Thackeray on Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant
Shinde faction MLA moves Bombay HC asking it not to hear Uddhav-led Shiv Sena's plea for Dussehra rally nod
Mumbai civic body denies nod to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park: Official.
Mumbai civic body denies nod to both Thackeray and Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Mumbai civic body denies nod to both Thackeray and Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park