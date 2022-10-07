Left Menu

EC asks team Thackeray to respond as Shinde camp claims Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:25 IST
The Election Commission has asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday to the claim made by rival Eknath Shinde camp on the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol in view of the upcoming assembly bypoll in the state.

The Commission's directive to the Thackeray faction came on Friday, when the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.

In a letter to Thackeray, the Commission asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2:00 pm on October 8.

