illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Haryana's Nuh

We are questioning the accused, he said.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:43 IST
An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Rajasthan's Jhuppa village with the arrest of a supplier, police here said on Friday.

They said they recovered five country-made pistols from the alleged supplier and also seized his motorcycle.

Also seized were three country-made pistols, cartridges, and some other gun-making equipment from the factory where the armaments were manufactured, police said.

The arms supplier will be taken on remand after being produced in a city court so that the entire network of illegal arms can be exposed, they said.

According to the police, the caught supplier, identified as Abdul Gaffar, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district, was arrested Thursday night when he was going on a motorcycle carrying weapons in a bag.

Tauri unit acting on a tip off erected barricades at Khedli Nanu going towards Jamalgarh road and nabbed the accused, police said.

When they checked his bag they found in it the weapons which Gaffar allegedly was to supposed deliver in the area.

“The illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted late last night soon after interrogation of the arms supplier Abdul Gaffar who was arrested,'' said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh. ''The police team had seized some country made pistols, cartridges, and some equipment used in arms manufacturing from the accused and the factory. We are questioning the accused,” he said. PTI COR SUN VN VN

