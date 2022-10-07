Left Menu

Thane gets 47.49 mm rain in 8-hour period; city's RDMC gets 79 new posts

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:04 IST
Thane gets 47.49 mm rain in 8-hour period; city's RDMC gets 79 new posts
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sanctioned 79 posts in the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an official said on Friday.

These posts have been sanctioned due to rapid urbanisation of the area and the need for quick response to untoward incidents, he said.

''The new RDMC posts comprise that of commandant, three deputy commandants and 75 responders. It will involve an extra expenditure of Rs 4.64 crore for the civic body,'' he said.

The RDMC control room was visited by newly-appointed municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar during the day amid heavy rains, he added.

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said Thane city received 47.49 millimetres of rainfall between 8:30am and 4:30pm on Friday, taking the season's overall rainfall to 2852.73 millimetres.

This figure was 3520.13 millimetres during the monsoon season last year, Sawant pointed out.

''The heaviest rainfall of 27.94 millimetres was received between 2:30pm and 3:30 pm,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022