U.S. adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:22 IST
The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of firms that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports.
The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department.
