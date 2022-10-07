U.S. adds dozens of Chinese firms to export control list

The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of firms that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports.

The "unverified list" is a potential stepping stone to tougher economic blacklists from the Commerce Department.

