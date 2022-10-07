Left Menu

22-year-old man drowns during Durga Puja idol immersion in Bhadrak

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 22-year-old man, who went missing during the immersion of Durga Puja idols in Salandi river in Odisha's Bhadrak district, was found on Friday, police said.

Two men were swept away in the river on Thursday night during the immersion of idols, they said.

While one of them was rescued by villagers immediately, the other person could not be found. Rescue teams of ODRAF and Fire Services found his body on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ramananda Sahu, a resident of Januganj village, said Bhadrak's tehsildar Madhusudan Nayak.

Bidyasarathi Nayak, 22, was rescued by the villagers of Baudapur, nearly 400 metres away from the ghat.

