Man held in forgery case escapes police custody in Delhi’s Badarpur

On September 30, a case under sections 468 forgery for the purpose of cheating and 471 using as genuine a forged document or electronic record of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered against Sinha in a fabricated arms licence matter in the cyber police station of the southeast district, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:32 IST
A 42-year-old man held in a forgery case escaped police custody in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area while he was being taken for a medical examination, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in front of Badarpur police station around 7 pm on Thursday, they said. The purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media where the accused, Vicky Abhishek Sinha, can be seen escaping from the grip of a policeman and running outside the main gate of the police station. On September 30, a case under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Sinha in a fabricated arms licence matter in the cyber police station of the southeast district, a senior police officer said. Sinha, a resident of Orange County in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram, was arrested on Thursday, he said.

Now, another case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the IPC has been registered at Badarpur cyber cell police station against him, police said. Departmental action has been initiated against sub-inspector Mohit and constable Ajay for the negligence of duty, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

