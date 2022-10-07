US Domestic News Roundup: Jurors begin deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial; U.S. judge temporarily blocks parts of New York's new gun law and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jurors begin deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

A Connecticut jury began deliberating Thursday in a trial to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. The deliberations come after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations Thursday and will resume them on Friday.

U.S. judge temporarily blocks parts of New York's new gun law

A federal judge in New York on Thursday temporarily blocked parts of the state's new gun law to allow the Gun Owners of America, an advocacy group, to pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation. The order marks one of the most prominent victories by gun-owners' rights groups in challenging gun restrictions around the United States since June's landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that said for the first time that Americans have a constitutional right to carry weapons in public.

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

A member of the far-right Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the group to do so. Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, North Carolina, could potentially become a key witness against five other members of the group, including former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who are due to stand trial beginning in December on charges including seditious conspiracy.

Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate

Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office. Sasse, 50, represents Nebraska and was one of seven Republican senators who voted to hold Trump accountable on charges related to inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Suspect arrested for murder, kidnapping of California family

A suspect has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area two days after their abduction, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday night that it had booked Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, into jail on four counts of murder and kidnapping. The office said it will continue to follow up on any leads of additional people who may have been involved in the "horrific incident."

'Big shrimping family' in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian

Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home. The Category 4 storm lifted the craft from its moorings like it was a toy and left it in a twisted heap on shore along with a half dozen other battered boats, most flipped on their sides or with the hulls facing the sky. Moran now finds himself without a safe place to live or a means to make a living.

'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

Grammy Award-winning country music singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 from complications relating to Parkinson's disease. Miller passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

Oath Keepers trial focuses on planning for Jan 6 Capitol riot

U.S. prosecutors will present fresh evidence as they bring forward new witnesses on Friday in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four associates for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. Prosecutors, in the first week of testimony, have so far called to the stand an FBI agent and three former members of the Oath Keepers as they focus on the group's planning for Jan. 6.

Biden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses

President Joe Biden took steps to overhaul U.S. policy on marijuana on Thursday by pardoning thousands of people with federal offenses for simple marijuana possession and initiating a review of how the drug is classified. Biden said thousands of people with prior federal convictions could be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities and his executive action would relieve such "collateral" consequences.

Man who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years

A man who pleaded guilty to participating in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced to four years in prison after he served as a key witness in the trial of two co-conspirators as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Kaleb Franks, 28, struck a plea agreement and provided key testimony in the second trial of two men who were eventually convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and other charges in plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Franks was also fined $2,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)