Left Menu

Youth gets 15-year jail term for sexual assault

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:40 IST
Youth gets 15-year jail term for sexual assault
  • Country:
  • India

The additional district and sessions court (Fast track special court-II) here has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to undergo 15-year jail term for sexually assaulting a girl who is his relative.

The person is also alleged to have video-graphed the act and threatened the girl that it will be uploaded on the social media.

The convicted person, Seetharama (26), a resident of Todar, was arrested in 2019 by Bajpe police under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on the complaint given by the victim.

The girl, who is related to the accused was sexually assaulted at a deserted place.

Seetharama was the first accused in the case, while Narayana, who intervened in the issue saying that he will get the girl married to Seetharama was the second accused.

K R Nayak, inspector of Bajpe police station had investigated the case and submitted charge sheet to the court.

Justice Radhakrishna of FTSC-II court awarded 15-year imprisonment to Seetharama and fine of Rs 50,000. The second accused Narayana was acquitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022