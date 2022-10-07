Youth gets 15-year jail term for sexual assault

The additional district and sessions court (Fast track special court-II) here has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to undergo 15-year jail term for sexually assaulting a girl who is his relative.

The person is also alleged to have video-graphed the act and threatened the girl that it will be uploaded on the social media.

The convicted person, Seetharama (26), a resident of Todar, was arrested in 2019 by Bajpe police under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on the complaint given by the victim.

The girl, who is related to the accused was sexually assaulted at a deserted place.

Seetharama was the first accused in the case, while Narayana, who intervened in the issue saying that he will get the girl married to Seetharama was the second accused.

K R Nayak, inspector of Bajpe police station had investigated the case and submitted charge sheet to the court.

Justice Radhakrishna of FTSC-II court awarded 15-year imprisonment to Seetharama and fine of Rs 50,000. The second accused Narayana was acquitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)