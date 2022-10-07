Left Menu

Son arrested for killing father in property dispute in Gurugram

A 26-year-old man was arrested almost a month after he allegedly killed his father in a fight over property, police here said on Friday.The accused, Anuj, had killed his father on September 17 and dumped his body near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal KMP Expressway in IMT, Manesar, said police.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:40 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested almost a month after he allegedly killed his father in a fight over property, police here said on Friday.

The accused, Anuj, had killed his father on September 17 and dumped his body near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in IMT, Manesar, said police. He had been absconding since.

Police recovered the body of Rakesh, 52, on September 18 but when no one came to identify it in 72 hours, handed over the body to civic authority for cremation.

After the cremation, an FIR of murder was registered at IMT, Manesar police station and a hunt was launched for the accused, police said. Anuj was arrested Thursday night from Nawad village in Manesar, they said.

According to police, Anuj’s grandfather had given a portion of his land to his father and aunt. He took exception to the decision and developed serious a ill-will towards his father and aunt.

“Due to this, on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 he killed his father with his car tool, crushed his face, and fled in his car. We are questioning the accused,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime, said.

