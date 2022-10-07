Left Menu

Two women arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs 50 lakh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:02 IST
Two women arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs 50 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces arrested two women from Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday for allegedly carrying drugs worth Rs 50 lakh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the district police, CRPF and railway police personnel seized the drugs from two women who were waiting at the Bokajan railway station to board the Mariani Express, the police said.

The security forces seized 246.95 gm of heroin hidden in 20 soap boxes from their possession.

The arrested women hailed from Merapani in Assam's Golaghat district and Dimapur in Nagaland, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022