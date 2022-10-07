Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 241.7 points, or 0.81%, at the open to 29,685.27. The S&P 500 fell 37.8 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 3,706.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.0 points, or 1.77%, to 10,877.282 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US: Federal reserve hikes interest rate by 0.75pc to tackle inflation

