German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation

Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must "make clear to Russia: these areas belong to Ukraine," Baerbock said in Berlin after talks with her Pakistani counterpart.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as illegal and coercive. The Western-drafted U.N. General Assembly resolution would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation" of the areas where voting occurred.

