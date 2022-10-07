German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation
Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The Western-drafted U.N. General Assembly resolution would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation" of the areas where voting occurred.
- Country:
- Germany
Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must "make clear to Russia: these areas belong to Ukraine," Baerbock said in Berlin after talks with her Pakistani counterpart.
Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as illegal and coercive. The Western-drafted U.N. General Assembly resolution would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation" of the areas where voting occurred.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Flood-hit Pakistanis unhappy with government response
No Pakistani delegation visiting Israel: FO
World Bank to provide USD 22.2 mn for rehabilitation of Pakistani farmers after devastating floods: Official
Pakistani court accepts plea to arrest senior journalist in daughter-in-law murder case
Role of Pakistani Army in politics: How neutral is the establishment?