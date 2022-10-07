Man booked for raping 7-year-old girl in Baran
A 65-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Baran district after luring her to his house with Rs 5, police said on Friday.
The child was assaulted on Tuesday while she was playing outside her house in a village under the Harnawdashahaji police station, they said.
Her parents lodged a complaint on Thursday noon and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, Harnawdashahaji SHO Rampal Sharma said.
The statement of the minor survivor was recorded on Friday, a day after her medical examination, the police said.
As the male members of the family were away on work, the child's mother registered the case after a delay of around 36 hours, CO of the area Pooja Nagar said.
Efforts are underway to nab the accused, she added.
