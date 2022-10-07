Shocking incident: MEA on 4 members of Sikh family found dead in California

Days after four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family were found dead in California, India on Friday described it as ''shocking'' and said its mission in San Francisco is following up on the matter with local authorities.

''We are aware of the incident. Local police authorities are actively probing the matter. Our mission in San Francisco is following up on it,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''It is in touch with the family. We will provide whatever assistance we can extend..It is a shocking incident,'' he added.

Bagchi made the remarks at a media briefing when asked about the incident.

The four members of the family were kidnapped by an armed man in California earlier this week and they have been found dead in a rural orchard, local authorities said.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

