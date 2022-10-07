Left Menu

Shocking incident: MEA on 4 members of Sikh family found dead in California

Days after four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family were found dead in California, India on Friday described it as shocking and said its mission in San Francisco is following up on the matter with local authorities.We are aware of the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST
Shocking incident: MEA on 4 members of Sikh family found dead in California
  • Country:
  • India

Days after four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family were found dead in California, India on Friday described it as ''shocking'' and said its mission in San Francisco is following up on the matter with local authorities.

''We are aware of the incident. Local police authorities are actively probing the matter. Our mission in San Francisco is following up on it,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''It is in touch with the family. We will provide whatever assistance we can extend..It is a shocking incident,'' he added.

Bagchi made the remarks at a media briefing when asked about the incident.

The four members of the family were kidnapped by an armed man in California earlier this week and they have been found dead in a rural orchard, local authorities said.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022