Left Menu

10 Narsinghanand disciples protest outside SC, seek 'legal sanction' to kill themselves

They were later released, it said.In a video clip released earlier in the day, Narsinghanand said, My disciples had left for the Supreme Court on Friday morning as they were scared of the beheading threats from jihadis.My disciples and I are the main targets of Islamic terrorists and have received several beheading threats. The way jihadis are killing Hindus is very painful and horrible.No government has provided security to Hindu seers.

PTI | Newdelhi/Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST
10 Narsinghanand disciples protest outside SC, seek 'legal sanction' to kill themselves
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained 10 people when they were protesting outside the Supreme Court on Friday with controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand claiming they had gone there to seek ''legal sanction'' to kill themselves due to repeated death threats from ''jihadis''.

Talking to PTI over phone from Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, Narsinghanand said his ''nine disciples were arrested by Delhi Police and released around 5 pm''.

According to Delhi Police, 10 people were detained for protesting outside the apex court. They were later released, it said.

In a video clip released earlier in the day, Narsinghanand said, ''My disciples had left for the Supreme Court on Friday morning as they were scared of the beheading threats from jihadis''.

''My disciples and I are the main targets of Islamic terrorists and have received several beheading threats. The way jihadis are killing Hindus is very painful and horrible.

''No government has provided security to Hindu seers. When we discuss about the preventive methods, the judiciary and police put us in jail where we are tortured,'' claimed Narsinghanand who was detained on Thursday ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there.

The district administration has increased my detention period up to Saturday and I will not be permitted to leave the temple premises, he added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said ample force has been deputed outside the temple to avoid any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022