Left Menu

Argentine minister resigns after indigenous Mapuche women evicted from land

"The president thanks Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta for her work," the presidency said in a statement. The sprawling Patagonia region, which Argentina shares with its neighbor Chile, is often the scene of clashes with Mapuche communities claiming rights on ancestral lands held by the state or by private groups.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:11 IST
Argentine minister resigns after indigenous Mapuche women evicted from land
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday accepted the resignation of the minister for women, genders and diversity after she opposed the eviction of a group of indigenous Mapuche women from land in the southern Patagonia region. Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, who before taking office had worked as a defense lawyer for a Mapuche leader, had on Thursday criticized the eviction and subsequent arrest in Rio Negro province of six Mapuche women, one of whom was pregnant.

Gomez Alcorta had said it was "extremely serious" that the detainees did not have a lawyer and were denied release. "The president thanks Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta for her work," the presidency said in a statement.

The sprawling Patagonia region, which Argentina shares with its neighbor Chile, is often the scene of clashes with Mapuche communities claiming rights on ancestral lands held by the state or by private groups. Argentina's government spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti had on Thursday defended the operation, which was carried out after a court order.

"It was done in compliance with all protocols and without the use of lethal weapons," Cerruti said in a news conference. "There was no violation of the rights of the people there," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022