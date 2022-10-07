Left Menu

Man, 34, kills father over money in west Delhi area, arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:15 IST
Man, 34, kills father over money in west Delhi area, arrested
A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday allegedly for killing his father and seriously injuring his mother attacking them over money, police here said.

Swarnjeet Singh, 65, was killed in the attack, while his wife Ajinder Kaur, 60, survived the blow but sustained some serious wounds and is critical, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Both were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where Swarnajeet was declared brought dead, and his wife was referred to Sir Gangaram Hospital, where she was shifted.

The incident happened in west Delhi’s Fateh Nagar area on Friday around 2 am, when the accused, Jasdeep Singh, demanded money from his parents and they reportedly refused, the DCP said.

Jasdeep had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the stock market. When his parents refused to give him the money, he attacked them, police said.

Jasdeep, married, has been booked for murder, police said. Swarnjeet ran a business, they added.

