DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 7

(Corrects diary entries for Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 to say that India's minister of state for external affairs will visit Tbilisi and Astana) Oct 7 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with UN special envoy for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura.

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan in Berlin – 1230 GMT ** MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin President of Russia holds an informal gathering with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ahead of a CIS summit next week.

** MOSCOW - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarks on working visit to Russia. ** MOSCOW - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit. BERLIN - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan, will undertake an official visit to Germany (final day). WASHINGTON D.C. - India's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, will visit the United States to participate in several UN meetings, including a Security Council debate on peace and security in Africa (to Oct 9). MANAMA – President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed leave for Bahrain. (To Oct. 8) WELLINGTON/CANBERRA - Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit New Zealand and Australia. (To Oct. 11) PRAGUE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a summit in Prague gathering leaders of EU countries and representatives from their neighbours including the Balkans and Ukraine in a new format known as the European Political Community. (final day) PRAGUE - EU leaders meet at informal summit in Prague (final day). LIMA - Ministers of Organization of American States (OAS) member countries close the 52nd General Assembly held in Lima. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at an equity seminar on Thai equity market development, held by Thailand's The Securities and Exchange Commission – 0430 GMT KIGALI - Rwanda's government and the International Monetary Fund hold a joint news conference after an IMF visit to the East African country. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino holds a meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui – 1100 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will announce budget plans for 2023 amid higher subsidy bills and rising prices that are hurting fiscal strength. MASERU, Lesotho - Lesotho National Assembly Election. MOSCOW - 16th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 RUKLA, Lithuania - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Vilnius and Rukla Military Barracks in Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine, inaugurate a NATO command centre and observe and exercise – 1215 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

** ZAGREB - Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will travel to Croatia to participate in the 6th CICA Summit (To Oct 14) SANTIAGO/MONTEVIDEO/BUENOS AIRES - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will depart for a three-nation trip Chile, Uruguay and Argentina. GLOBAL - World Post Day. AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** NEW YORK CITY - U.N. General Assembly begins meeting on Russia's "annexation" of Ukrainian regions – 1900 GMT

** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy to visit Algeria to enhance energy cooperation (To Oct 11) ** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy will chair the High-Level Energy Dialogue and hold a bilateral meeting with the Algerian Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab.

** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Káčer, at NATO Headquarters. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.

** TBILISI - Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) of India Meenakshi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia (To Oct 11) OSLO - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto will make an official visit to Norway. (To Oct. 11) TALLINN - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, gives keynote speech at Tallinn Digital Summit – 0825 GMT. OSLO - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere speak at a conference about international relations – 0800 GMT. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 52nd anniversary of independence. CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy will attend the EU-Algeria Energy Business Forum and hold a joint press point with Minister Arkab.

** ASTANA - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will make a state visit to Kazakhstan (To Oct 12) BRATISLAVA - Presidents of Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, the Visegrad Group, meet in Slovakia. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (to Oct. 12) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to Oct. 12). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** WASHINGTON DC - The 4th meeting of the G20's finance ministers and governors of central banks (to Oct 13)

** ASTANA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan starts two-day state visit in Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the EU Ambassadors Conference 2022 in Brussels.

** ASTANA - Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) of India Meenakshi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Republic of Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) WASHINGTON DC - IMF, World Bank host Spring meetings. (To Oct. 14) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomar Tokayev in sidelines of the CIS summit in Astana. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels (To Oct 13) BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 DHAKA - Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to visit Bangladesh (To Oct 15). BERLIN – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 BERLIN - Felipe VI of Spain King of Spain and Letizia of Spain Queen of Spain to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (To Oct 19). HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event in Lisbon – 1200 GMT JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

** LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to November 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 ** MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24)

