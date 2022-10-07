DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 7
** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with UN special envoy for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan in Berlin – 1230 GMT ** MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin President of Russia holds an informal gathering with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ahead of a CIS summit next week. ** MOSCOW - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarks on working visit to Russia.
(Corrects diary entries for Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 to say that India's minister of state for external affairs will visit Tbilisi and Astana) Oct 7 (Reuters) -
** MOSCOW - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarks on working visit to Russia. ** MOSCOW - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit. BERLIN - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan, will undertake an official visit to Germany (final day). WASHINGTON D.C. - India's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, will visit the United States to participate in several UN meetings, including a Security Council debate on peace and security in Africa (to Oct 9). MANAMA – President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed leave for Bahrain. (To Oct. 8) WELLINGTON/CANBERRA - Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit New Zealand and Australia. (To Oct. 11) PRAGUE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a summit in Prague gathering leaders of EU countries and representatives from their neighbours including the Balkans and Ukraine in a new format known as the European Political Community. (final day) PRAGUE - EU leaders meet at informal summit in Prague (final day). LIMA - Ministers of Organization of American States (OAS) member countries close the 52nd General Assembly held in Lima. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at an equity seminar on Thai equity market development, held by Thailand's The Securities and Exchange Commission – 0430 GMT KIGALI - Rwanda's government and the International Monetary Fund hold a joint news conference after an IMF visit to the East African country. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino holds a meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui – 1100 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will announce budget plans for 2023 amid higher subsidy bills and rising prices that are hurting fiscal strength. MASERU, Lesotho - Lesotho National Assembly Election. MOSCOW - 16th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 RUKLA, Lithuania - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Vilnius and Rukla Military Barracks in Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine, inaugurate a NATO command centre and observe and exercise – 1215 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
** ZAGREB - Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will travel to Croatia to participate in the 6th CICA Summit (To Oct 14) SANTIAGO/MONTEVIDEO/BUENOS AIRES - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will depart for a three-nation trip Chile, Uruguay and Argentina. GLOBAL - World Post Day. AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** NEW YORK CITY - U.N. General Assembly begins meeting on Russia's "annexation" of Ukrainian regions – 1900 GMT
** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy to visit Algeria to enhance energy cooperation (To Oct 11) ** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy will chair the High-Level Energy Dialogue and hold a bilateral meeting with the Algerian Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab.
** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Káčer, at NATO Headquarters. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.
** TBILISI - Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) of India Meenakshi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia (To Oct 11) OSLO - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto will make an official visit to Norway. (To Oct. 11) TALLINN - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, gives keynote speech at Tallinn Digital Summit – 0825 GMT. OSLO - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere speak at a conference about international relations – 0800 GMT. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 52nd anniversary of independence. CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** ALGIERS - Kadri Simson European Commissioner for Energy will attend the EU-Algeria Energy Business Forum and hold a joint press point with Minister Arkab.
** ASTANA - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will make a state visit to Kazakhstan (To Oct 12) BRATISLAVA - Presidents of Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, the Visegrad Group, meet in Slovakia. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (to Oct. 12) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to Oct. 12). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** WASHINGTON DC - The 4th meeting of the G20's finance ministers and governors of central banks (to Oct 13)
** ASTANA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan starts two-day state visit in Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the EU Ambassadors Conference 2022 in Brussels.
** ASTANA - Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) of India Meenakshi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Republic of Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) WASHINGTON DC - IMF, World Bank host Spring meetings. (To Oct. 14) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomar Tokayev in sidelines of the CIS summit in Astana. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels (To Oct 13) BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 DHAKA - Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to visit Bangladesh (To Oct 15). BERLIN – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 BERLIN - Felipe VI of Spain King of Spain and Letizia of Spain Queen of Spain to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (To Oct 19). HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event in Lisbon – 1200 GMT JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
** LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to November 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 ** MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24)
