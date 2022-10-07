Three children drown in pond in UP’s Lalitpur

Three children drowned in a pond in Agoura village here on Friday, police said. The deceased were identified as Chandrapratap Singh (8), his brother Surat Singh (10), and Amit (10), Superintendent of Police (Lalitpur) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said.

The bodies were recovered from the pond and sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

