Three children drown in pond in UP’s Lalitpur
PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Three children drowned in a pond in Agoura village here on Friday, police said. The deceased were identified as Chandrapratap Singh (8), his brother Surat Singh (10), and Amit (10), Superintendent of Police (Lalitpur) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said.
The bodies were recovered from the pond and sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agoura
- Amit
- Krishna Chaudhary
- Surat Singh
- Chandrapratap Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah holds meet; discusses action against PFI, terror suspects
Amit Shah to address 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Seemanchal on Friday
Wanting to become PM, Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP: Amit Shah
BJP will form govt with full majority in Bihar after 2025 assembly elections: Amit Shah in Purnea.
Nitish backstabbed anti-Congress politics to become Prime Minister, says Amit Shah