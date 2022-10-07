Two detained under PSA in J-K’s Samba, Doda

An alleged hardcore criminal was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Vasu Dev alias Shunu, a resident of Ramgarh, is a habitual criminal and his criminal activities are posing a great threat to the public peace and tranquility,'' a police spokesman said.

He said seven cases were registered against Dev at different Police Stations in Samba district over the past couple of years.

''Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities, the dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba and forwarded to District Magistrate Samba who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA,'' the spokesman said.

He said the detention warrant was executed by Police Station Ramgarh and the accused has been lodged in district Jail Jammu.

Two alleged criminals were booked under the stringent law in the district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an alleged drug peddler was booked on Friday and detained under the PSA in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Adil Fareed, a resident of Runta village of Bhaderwah, was detained under the PSA on the orders of District Magistrate, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan for his alleged involvement in drug peddling and bovine smuggling, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said Fareed is a habitual offender and several FIRs stand registered for his involvement in bovine smuggling and drug peddling at local police station against him.

''His criminal activities are a serious threat to locals of the area especially the youth and also detrimental and prejudicial to the public order,'' the SSP said.

So far this year, police have registered 36 FIRs against 40 people for drug peddling besides detained two notorious drug peddlers under the PSA.

Similarly, 31 FIRs have been registered against 86 bovine smugglers, three of whom have been booked under PSA, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)