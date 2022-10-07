Suspecting LTTE links, NIA raids driver's house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the house of a driver based on a tip-off that he was having links with the banned Sri Lankan militant organisation LTTE.

The raid was held in the house of Vignesh, working as a call-driver, for two hours from early this morning, police said.

A team led by an inspector, and Revenue officials were present during the raid.

They said they have seized some documents from the house, but refused to give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)