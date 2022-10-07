Left Menu

Suspecting LTTE links, NIA raids driver's house

PTI | Sivaganga | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:14 IST
Suspecting LTTE links, NIA raids driver's house
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the house of a driver based on a tip-off that he was having links with the banned Sri Lankan militant organisation LTTE.

The raid was held in the house of Vignesh, working as a call-driver, for two hours from early this morning, police said.

A team led by an inspector, and Revenue officials were present during the raid.

They said they have seized some documents from the house, but refused to give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022