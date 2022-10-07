Chhattisgarh: Three injured in clash during Durga immersion procession in Bilaspur

Three persons were injured in a clash between members of two Durga Puja committees during an immersion procession in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place during the immersion procession of Durga idols in Sadar Bazaar area under Kotwali police station limits in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Members of the two committees were trying to overtake each other during the procession, which eventually led to a clash. They attacked each other with rods and sticks, he said.

Three persons were injured in the clash and two of them were admitted to different hospitals, the official said.

An offence has been registered and a probe has been initiated to identify the accused based on videos of the incident, he added.

