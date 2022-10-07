Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three injured in clash during Durga immersion procession in Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:21 IST
Three persons were injured in a clash between members of two Durga Puja committees during an immersion procession in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place during the immersion procession of Durga idols in Sadar Bazaar area under Kotwali police station limits in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Members of the two committees were trying to overtake each other during the procession, which eventually led to a clash. They attacked each other with rods and sticks, he said.

Three persons were injured in the clash and two of them were admitted to different hospitals, the official said.

An offence has been registered and a probe has been initiated to identify the accused based on videos of the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

