Left Menu

Maha: Man held in Nashik with FICN with face value of Rs 5.08 lakh

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:31 IST
Maha: Man held in Nashik with FICN with face value of Rs 5.08 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday allegedly with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.08 lakh, a police official said.

The search of the accused's room netted 40 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, 244 of Rs 2,000 denomination, he said.

''The accused is an idli seller hailing from Tamil Nadu. Further probe is underway into the origin of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) and the modus operandi to circulate them,'' the Mumbai Naka police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022