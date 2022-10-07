Maha: Man held in Nashik with FICN with face value of Rs 5.08 lakh
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
One person was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday allegedly with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.08 lakh, a police official said.
The search of the accused's room netted 40 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, 244 of Rs 2,000 denomination, he said.
''The accused is an idli seller hailing from Tamil Nadu. Further probe is underway into the origin of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) and the modus operandi to circulate them,'' the Mumbai Naka police station official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nashik
- Maharashtra
- Fake Indian Currency Notes
- Mumbai Naka
- Tamil Nadu
