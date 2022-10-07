Maha: Air gun pellet injures woman in Palghar

A 38-year-old woman was injured when a pellet from an air gun hit her in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The injured woman sustained injuries on her leg and was admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning hours when a man was aiming his air gun on a stray dog, which had bitten his pet, he said.

The gun went off and a pellet hit the woman who was travelling on a two-wheeler, the official said, adding that the matter is being probed.

