CJI Lalit repatriates three SC registrars to parent cadre, institutions

Three Supreme Court registrars, who were on deputation before being absorbed in permanent service at the top court, have been repatriated to their parent organisations and cadre by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit by separate orders, sources said on Friday.

Registrar Rajesh Goel, who was on deputation to the Supreme Court for the last 6-7 years and was later absorbed as a permanent employee, has been asked to report back to the Delhi higher judiciary as a judicial officer, they said.

Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, who was appointed in the rank of Additional Registrar on deputation during the tenure of former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has been repatriated to the All India Radio by an administrative order on September 30, sources said.

Suryadevara, who was earlier a joint director at Prasar Bharati, was handling media related work in the CJI's office during Justice Ramana's tenure as the head of the judiciary and was later made a Registrar in the apex court.

Avanipal Singh, a West Bengal judicial officer who was made a permanent employee of the top court, was looking after general administration for the last four years. He has been asked to join his parent cadre as judicial officer, sources said.

Besides, some other administrative decisions have also been taken, including the transfer of Registrar Deepak Jain, who was looking after the human resources department, to another department in the apex court, they said.

The apex court also decided to end the services of additional registrar Badar-ul Islam who was working on deputation even after his retirement in 2019.

The reason for revoking Ramana's decision and repatriating Suryadevara to Prasar Bharati was not immediately known.

Justice Ramana became the 48th CJI on April 24 last year and retired on August 26 this year.

He was succeeded by Justice Lalit on August 27. The incumbent CJI is due to retire on November 8, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)