Mumbai: Chemical analysis confirms 1,200 kg of substances seized by ANC is mephedrone

The chemical analysis report of 1,200 kilograms of substances seized by the Anti Narcotics Cell has confirmed it is high quality mephedrone, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

With this, the total quantity of the banned substance now stands at 2,428 kilograms, with an estimated value of Rs 4,856 crore, he added.

''With the authentication of the seized substance, this becomes one of the biggest seizures of mephedrone in the country this year,'' the official added.

The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell had, in August, busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Nallasopara in Palghar district, seizing 700 kilograms of mephedrone and arresting five persons.

This raid was part of follow-up action after 2.760 kilograms of mephedrone were confiscated from Govandi in the eastern part of the city in March.

''As part of the probe, an ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade again conducted raids at a factory in Ankleshwar in Gujarat and another factory at Ambernath in Thane district, recovering 513 kilograms of high quality mephedrone,'' he said.

''In these raids, 812 kilograms of a powdery white substance and 397 kilograms of brownish stones were also seized. Eight persons were held. The white powdery substance and the brown stones, cumulatively weighing 1,200 kilograms, was sent for chemical analysis,'' he said.

The chemical analysis report has now confirmed the seized substances are mephedrone, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)