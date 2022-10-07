UK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns after allegations of serious misconduct
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday sacked Conor Burns, a minister at the trade department, following allegations of serious misconduct, her office said on Friday.
"Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect," a spokesperson for Truss's office said.
"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour - as the public rightly expects."
