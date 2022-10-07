EU's Michel: increasing support for joint energy purchases

Support among European Union member states for joint energy purchases is increasing, European Council President Charles Michel said after an EU summit in Prague.

"For several months now we have worked to ensure that stocks are as full as possible," Michel said.

"Before the summer we said that we needed to organise public procurement of energy supplies. We came back to the subject today and there is increasing support for this idea. The idea would be to fill the stocks when that becomes necessary again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)