Left Menu

Workers of Shinde, Thackeray factions face off over 'shakha' in Thane, cops give both groups keys

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:18 IST
Workers of Shinde, Thackeray factions face off over 'shakha' in Thane, cops give both groups keys
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena came face to face over ownership of the party's 'shakha' (office) in Korpi in Thane on Friday, before police defused the tense situation, an official said.

Both groups, which also comprised women, shouted slogans against each other, the official said.

''For now, both groups have been given a key each to use the shakha,'' Korpi police station senior inspector Mamta D'Souza said.

Another police official said the stand-off began when some workers of the Shinde faction arrived to carry out repairs to the structure and those from the Thackeray camp thought the former planned to raze the shakha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022