Haiti to seek foreign military assistance to combat gangs, official says

Haiti has decided to request military assistance from the international community, a Haitian official said on Friday, as a gang blockade of the country's main fuel port has led to crippling shortages and a growing humanitarian crisis. Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month. The lack of gas and diesel has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations.

It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water. "It was decided in the Council of Ministers last night ... to request military assistance to the international community to deal with such an unbelievable humanitarian crisis," a spokesman for Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote in a text message.

The news was first reported by the Miami Herald. It was not immediately evident which nations would receive such a request.

The United Nations on Thursday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow for fuel distribution, and Henry on Wednesday made a broad plea for help from the international community without specifically asking for military aid.

