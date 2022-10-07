Left Menu

Man sets married woman afire for rejecting his love

A man here on Friday allegedly set a married woman on fire for rejecting his love and then attempted to kill himself, police said.The woman, who was married for 12 years, had some disputes with her husband and stayed at her parents home for three months, they said.The accused was her neighbour and she got acquainted with him.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:57 IST
A man here on Friday allegedly set a married woman on fire for rejecting his love and then attempted to kill himself, police said.

The woman, who was married for 12 years, had some disputes with her husband and stayed at her parents' home for three months, they said.

The accused was her neighbour and she got acquainted with him. He expressed his love for her.

Later, the woman returned to her husband, and informed him about the behaviour of the man. Her husband warned him to mend his ways, the police said.

This morning, the man asked the woman's husband to come to a particular place. But, the man reached her home and set her on fire after pouring petrol. He then attempted suicide by setting self ablaze.

Both of them were taken to a hospital with burns, but they are out of danger, police said.

