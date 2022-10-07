Left Menu

Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region kills at least 5 people -doctor

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ethiopia

An air strike on Friday in a village in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region killed at least five people and injured 37 others, the director of the hospital that received the victims said on Twitter.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

