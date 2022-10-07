Kidnapped man rescued by Delhi Police, 1 held

A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by some persons in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday. One of the accused has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim was rescued from Majlis Park area here, police said.

Following his arrest, the accused claimed that he planned the abduction as the man was harassing him by filing RTIs in civic agencies against hotels run by him, police said. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Adarsh Nagar-resident Shashi Manchanda (47) reported to the police that her son Akshay had gone to meet Sunder Pandit and Dev Chauhan -- both known to him -- but had not returned home, a senior police officer said. Manchanda then called the two men whom Akshay had gone to meet. They told her that they were talking to Akshay at an eatery in Azadpur when he was picked up by two men and taken away in a car, the officer said. She suspected that Pandit and Chauhan were involved in abducting her son, police said. A case under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered in Adarsh Nagar police station, the officer said. During investigation, police analysed footage from CCTV cameras and traced the route followed by the accused. On the basis of technical surveillance, local intelligence and sustained interrogation, Devender Chauhan alias Dev (32), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was arrested, the officer said. Raids were later carried out at others places and Akshay was rescued from northwest Delhi's Majlis Park area, police said. Devender, who runs seven to eight hotels in Delhi, disclosed that Akshay was an acquaintance who used to work in hotels situated in Adarsh Nagar earlier. He harassed him by filing RTIs with various civic agencies against the hotels run by him, police said. He also said Akshay was extorting money from him and other hoteliers on the pretext of taking back his complaints/RTIs. He wanted to teach Akshay a lesson and planned the whole kidnapping with the help of his relatives, police said, adding that two to three persons were involved in the incident.

