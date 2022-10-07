Left Menu

Mumbai: Three held after woman's body is found in drain in Kurla

The murder case of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in Nehru Nagar has been solved with the arrest of three women, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.They were arrested from Kurla East on Thursday evening after a probe began following the body of the woman being found a day earlier from a drain, he added.The deceased was in a relationship with the husband of one of the accused.

Mumbai: Three held after woman's body is found in drain in Kurla
The murder case of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in Nehru Nagar has been solved with the arrest of three women, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

They were arrested from Kurla East on Thursday evening after a probe began following the body of the woman being found a day earlier from a drain, he added.

''The deceased was in a relationship with the husband of one of the accused. She was strangled and then her body stuffed in a gunny bag, which was thrown into a drain near Buntara Bhavan,'' he said. ''We checked CCTV footage of the vicinity and arrested two women who are siblings. The main accused, her sister and a friend killed the woman in the early hours of October 1,'' the official informed.

