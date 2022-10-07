Left Menu

Danish police arrest knife-wielding man at Iranian embassy

Danish police early on Friday arrested a 32-year old man after he had entered the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen carrying a knife, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish police early on Friday arrested a 32-year old man after he had entered the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen carrying a knife, it said in a statement. The man, an Iranian citizen, had been stopped by an employee before entering the embassy building, police said.

He will have a court hearing at Copenhagen city court on Saturday and will be charged with two counts of vandalism, for violence, and for breaching a section of the penal code that deals with crimes against people with diplomatic status. Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying: "It is unfortunate that, in the heart of Europe, such an attack takes place on a woman and an ambassador who has diplomatic immunity, and the police do not arrive in time."

Danish police did not provide any further details about the incident.

