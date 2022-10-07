Left Menu

Girl gang-raped twice in Chhattisgarh, four held

PTI | Korba | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:01 IST
Girl gang-raped twice in Chhattisgarh, four held
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped twice in two different districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

A total of six persons, including a 22-year-old woman, have been named as accused in the two cases and four of them were arrested on Friday, said an official. Cases were registered at Chirmiri police station in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday.

As per the complainant, the accused woman befriended her four months ago and took her to a hotel in Bilaspur where three men raped her.

Later, two other men raped her at a roadside eatery in Chirmiri, the girl told police.

After the girl and her mother approached police on Thursday, two cases were lodged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some media reports claimed that one of the accused was a Youth Congress leader. But the youth wing of the ruling Congress denied that he was its office bearer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022