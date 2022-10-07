Left Menu

UN renews human rights mission in Venezuela

The mission's work will continue for another two years. Those opposed were Cuba, Bolivia, China, Eritrea and Venezuela itself, whose representative to the Council, Ambassador Hector Constant Rosales, dubbed the resolution "hostile." In September, the third report of the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela (FFM) found that state intelligence agencies under the helm of President Nicolas Maduro had suppressed the opposition through arbitrary detentions and torture that amounted to crimes against humanity. The intelligence agencies "made use of sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate their detainees" since at least 2014 and "the violations and crimes...

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:01 IST
UN renews human rights mission in Venezuela

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday renewed the mandate of its fact-finding mission in Venezuela, an initiative that Caracas has criticized as an aggressive tool for interfering in domestic matters. The renewal of the mandate, created in 2019 to assess alleged human rights violations committed in Venezuela since 2014, was approved by 19 votes to five against and 23 abstentions during a Council session in Geneva. The mission's work will continue for another two years.

Those opposed were Cuba, Bolivia, China, Eritrea and Venezuela itself, whose representative to the Council, Ambassador Hector Constant Rosales, dubbed the resolution "hostile." In September, the third report of the International Independent Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela (FFM) found that state intelligence agencies under the helm of President Nicolas Maduro had suppressed the opposition through arbitrary detentions and torture that amounted to crimes against humanity.

The intelligence agencies "made use of sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate their detainees" since at least 2014 and "the violations and crimes... continue to this day," the report said. The Venezuelan government said the accusations in the report were "false and unfounded."

"Through a false report, without the slightest methodological basis or direct contact with the real situation of the country, they intend to keep attacking Venezuelan institutions," the government said in a statement in September after the report was released. Venezuela is a "democratic and social state, based on the rule of law and justice, which is committed to the promotion, respect and protection of human rights," the government added.

Human rights groups welcomed the FFM's extension. The renewal was a "sign of support for the countless victims of grave human rights violations that have been, and continue to be, committed in the country," Amnesty's Americas Director Erika Guevara Rosas said on Twitter.

Human Rights Watch called the FFM's extension "extremely important" and said it plays "an early warning role in the lead up to the 2024 presidential elections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022