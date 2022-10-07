J-K Police conducts searches in south Kashmir in terror case
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in a terror-related case and collected evidence, including mobile phones and other articles, a police spokesperson said here.
The searches were conducted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) across south Kashmir, he said.
Premises of suspects in Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from a court in Srinagar in connection with the investigation, the official said. The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in valley, he added.
Aspects that are being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan, who with active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with proscribed terrorist organizations like JeM, LeT and its offshoot TRF, have been activating their overground workers (OGWs) in J-K for initiating, organising and executing terror activities, the spokesman said.
The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified, he added.
During the searches, incriminating materials, mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the investigation were found and seized, the spokesman said.
He added that the searches were aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying overground workers supporting and abetting terrorism.
