Iran summons Danish ambassador over Copenhagen embassy attack

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Danish ambassador in Tehran over a knife attack attempt on the Iranian ambassador in Copenhagen, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported on Friday.

Danish police early on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man after he entered the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen carrying a knife, it said in a statement.

