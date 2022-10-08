BRIEF-Moscow will refuse to cooperate with new independent expert appointed by U.N. human rights body to probe alleged human rights abuses in Russia - Tass

Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* MOSCOW WILL REFUSE TO COOPERATE WITH NEW INDEPENDENT EXPERT APPOINTED BY U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS BODY TO PROBE ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN RUSSIA -TASS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

