BRIEF-Moscow will refuse to cooperate with new independent expert appointed by U.N. human rights body to probe alleged human rights abuses in Russia - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:11 IST
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
* MOSCOW WILL REFUSE TO COOPERATE WITH NEW INDEPENDENT EXPERT APPOINTED BY U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS BODY TO PROBE ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN RUSSIA -TASS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
